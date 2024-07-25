MJF Introduces New AEW American Championship

MJF couldn’t care less about winning the AEW International Championship against Will Ospreay and made that perfectly clear to kick off this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The new champ did come out with the title around his waist, but it didn’t take him long to take that gold out and literally throw it in the trash. MJF channeled a mid 1990s Madusa when she threw her WWF Women’s Championship in the garbage on WCW Nitro, but then Max had some new hardware to debut.



Underneath a cloth was a new “AEW American Championship” which had a star-spangled strap that would make any belt enthusiast drool. Friedman then disparaged the city of Nashville before Will Ospreay ran down to attack his latest rival. However, ‘Billy Goat’ really got MJF’s gruff when he told him that Tony Khan booked him vs. MJF for the Internatiional gold at AEW ALL IN in Wembley.

While MJF did hearken back to Madusa, he also pulled a page out of the book of a heel Ospreay. While in New Japan, Ospreay became the holder of the IWGP United States Championship in 2023 and redubbed it the IWGP United Kingdom Championship.

Will Ospreay in 2023: changes the IWGP United States Heavyweight title into IWGP United Kingdom Heavyweight title



MJF in 2024: changes the AEW International title into the American title pic.twitter.com/LV58DwC3W9 — Drainmaker ?? ? (@DrainBamager) July 25, 2024 - Advertisement -

MJF did cheat to win the “American” Championship last week on Dynamite when he and Ospreay nearly went the full hour time limit, but it was when MJF popped Will with the Dynamite diamond ring to secure the pinfall victory and the gold.

Ospreay vs. MJF joins an already growing card for ALL IN as Swerve Strickland is set to take on Bryan Danielson, Mariah May challenges Toni Storm and just announced on tonight’s Dynamite was Darby Allin vs. Jack Perry for the TNT Championship.

