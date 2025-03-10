Toni Storm Misses Mariah May After AEW Revolution: ‘Farewell My Love’

At AEW Revolution 2025, ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm retained the AEW Women’s World Championship against Mariah May, delivering a ‘Hollywood Ending’ in Los Angeles. Speaking after the match, a bloodied and emotion Storm paid tribute to May, saying “I miss her aleady. Farewell my love” before blowing a kiss.

Toni Storm and Mariah May held nothing back in Los Angeles with a series of weapons that made sense given the history between the pair. These include using a Champagne bottle as well as the shoe that started their feud off in mid-2024. The finish saw Storm use the shoe as a weapon before driving May through a Hollywood-inspired table with a Storm Zero for the hard-earned and emotional victory

Storm’s victory over May marks the pair’s third high-profile match on pay-per-view. At AEW All In: London, May won the Women’s World Title from her former mentor. Storm won the title back at Grand Slam: Australia, making Storm the first four-time Women’s World Champion.

With their feud over, questions remain as to who will be next to challenge Storm and where May goes from here. While those questions will be answered in due time, Storm is mourning the end of her friendship and rivalry with May for the time being.