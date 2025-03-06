Toni Storm & Mariah May Brawl At ‘Queen Of The Ring’ Red Carpet Premiere

Mariah May sent a painful message to AEW Women’s World Champion ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm at the red carpet premiere of Queen of the Ring. During the event, May attacked her former mentor. Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture captured footage from the brawl.

LOL Here's what I was able to get from Mariah May attacking Toni Storm on the carpet. (from my actual camera) LOL pic.twitter.com/t86s2j9X69 — Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) March 7, 2025

Mariah May attacked Toni Storm on the red carpet. I caught the tail-end of it while Toni was yelling that Mariah ruined her moment lol. ? pic.twitter.com/JtlaiRC3Y5 — Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) March 7, 2025

May and Storm will battle for the AEW Women’s World Championship at Revolution in their third title match on pay-per-view. May captured the title from Storm at AEW All In: London 2024 while Storm regained the gold at Grand Slam: Australia. The feud between the pair has been one of the best ever from AEW’s Women’s division and will have its Hollywood ending this weekend at Revolution.

Queen of the Ring tells the story of Mildred Burke and her pivotal role in shaping Women’s Wrestling in the early 20th Century. Storm appears in the film as Clara Mortensen, an in-ring adversary of Burke. Other notable names in the cast include Britt Baker, Kamille, and WWE’s Naomi, who portray wrestlers of the era. Jim Cornette plays an NWA commissioner.