Toni Storm Survives Megan Bayne at AEW Dynasty 2025

Toni Storm successfully defended the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW Dynasty, overcoming a strong challenge from Megan Bayne. The “Timeless” champion endured Bayne’s power-based offense, including a diving clothesline and powerbomb combination.

AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm has done some Philadelphia style preparation as she faces the seemingly unstoppable Megan Bayne with the title on the line!



Bayne appeared close to victory after setting up for her Bow Down finisher, but Storm countered, landing on her feet and rolling Bayne up with a small package to secure the pinfall.

Throughout the match, Luther and Penelope Ford played a role, with Luther eventually carrying Ford away from ringside to reduce outside interference.

Storm entered the bout in a unique boxer-inspired outfit, paying homage to Rocky, complete with a pre-match training montage. Luther also embraced the theme, dressing as her cornerman instead of his usual butler attire.

This victory marks Storm’s second successful title defense since capturing the championship from Mariah May at AEW Grand Slam Australia.