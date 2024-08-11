Tony Khan Teasing AEW’s “Most Important Announcements” Are Coming

All Elite Wrestling will see some of the promotion’s most important announcements in the near future, according to AEW President Tony Khan. In a statement, Khan made his bold claim while discussing the upcoming AEW All In: London pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium. AEW’s return to the United Kingdom will take place on August 25 from Wembley and will be preceded by an AEW Dynamite taping in Cardiff, Wales.

Thank you all who watch AEW as we approach indelible times in our history with #AEWAllIn London @wembleystadium weeks away, + the most important announcements in AEW history looming large now!



One announcement AEW fans are awaiting is news about a new media deal for the All-Elite promotion, which is expected to come this year. Last month, it was reported that Khan and Warner Bros. Discovery had reached an agreement “in principle” regarding the future of AEW content on the media giant’s platforms. This agreement was said to be on “the middle to high side” of what the two groups were negotiating. AEW’s exclusive negotiation window with WBD ended on July 21.

Tony Khan’s Announcements

Khan has never shied away from teasing blockbuster announcements, often to mixed responses by wrestling fans. Some announcements such as the 2022 acquisition of Ring of Honor or the announcement of the first AEW All In: London event were unsurprisingly huge and delivered on the hype that’d been built in the days and weeks prior.

Other teased announcements have failed to reach expectations. In the run-up to the November 1, 2023, edition of Dynamite, a massive announcement was teased that had fans expecting a return or debuting talent. Instead, the announcement was the date that AEW All In: London 2024 tickets would go on sale, which many felt was underwhelming considering the buzz. Khan’s announcements have become something of a meme with fans, especially after AEW announced that Khan would make an announcement in June 2023.