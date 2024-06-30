Tony Khan Notes Networks Would Kill For AEW TV Numbers

Tony Khan is confident in the television future of AEW, whatever that future may be, and he hopes it continues with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Khan sat down for an interview with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer and went into detail regarding his thoughts on that future. The AEW President said that the company is going to get a great deal and there are still discussion matters still on the table between the two parties. Despite the record-low number AEW accrued two Wednesdays ago on AEW Dynamite, Khan remains confident in the statistics AEW has done over the course of their deal with Turner.

“We need to keep doing what we’re doing because the numbers we have are numbers people in TV would kill to have. And I really need to focus on doing good shows for AEW and not about what the competition is doing, I think in this case our competition going out ahead of us and getting good media rights deals was a positive for us and actually good for us because we have very good historical comps, and these comps are very favorable for us. So that’s one thing I’ve done, a ton of market research and retain top analysts and data scientists and looking at this stuff.”

Thankfully, AEW rebounded with their numbers for the go-home episode of Dynamite ahead of Forbidden Door, getting an audience of 680,000, but it was still Dynamite‘s third-worst numbers so far in 2024.

The key demographic for Dynamite was also boosted up 37.5% from the previous week’s record-low getting a 0.22 P18-49 rating.

The fallout from AEW Forbidden Door will be featured at AEW Beach Break 3, showcasing a match between Will Ospreay and Daniel Garcia. The card will also have Jeff Jarrett competing in the Owen Hart Cup against a Wild Card entrant.