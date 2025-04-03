Tony Khan Corroborates AEW-Max Report, Dynasty 2025 Media Call Recap

AEW President Tony Khan held a media call this afternoon to promote this weekend’s AEW Dynasty 2025 PPV. Here are the highlights:
- Max Viewership Confirmation: Tony Khan addressed our exclusive report from veteran journalist B.J. Bethel on AEW’s viewership on the Max streaming platform, confirming that the numbers align with what he’s heard internally. He noted that AEW is among the top sports-centric programs on Max, though he doesn’t receive detailed weekly viewership data from Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), unlike Nielsen ratings for cable TV.
- Sting and Lex Luger’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction: Khan discussed the possibility of Sting inducting Lex Luger into the WWE Hall of Fame. He mentioned speaking with Sting around AEW Revolution last month but said the topic didn’t come up. Khan emphasized his focus on AEW and stated he’d need to have a conversation with Sting if approached about it.
- Jon Moxley’s Spike/Nail Spot: Khan highlighted the risk of a spiked bat spot involving Jon Moxley in a match, which he and Adam Copeland (Cope) decided to take. He believes it paid off, praising the toughness of Moxley, Copeland, and Swerve Strickland, with Moxley able to wrestle the following night.
- AEW’s Hardcore Wrestling: Khan asserted that AEW has delivered the best hardcore wrestling globally over the past few years and plans to continue doing so, referencing their recent successes.
- Bandido vs. Chris Jericho Match: Regarding a potential mask vs. title match at AEW Dynasty, Khan said there’s still time for Bandido to respond to Chris Jericho’s challenge. He noted the match hasn’t been confirmed for “good reasons” and emphasized prioritizing wrestlers’ well-being, stating Bandido will answer when the time is right.
- Athena’s AEW TV Presence: Khan indicated that Athena’s increased appearances on AEW TV hinge on the outcome of an upcoming tournament.
- AEW Collision’s Timeslot: Khan expressed satisfaction with Collision’s current Saturday night slot, citing beneficial lead-in opportunities. However, when asked about potentially moving Collision if the NBA/WBD contract expires, he said he’s open to adjustments based on WBD’s preferences.
- Fan Feedback and Death Riders Angle: Addressing fan reactions, including “tarping off” angles like the Death Riders, Khan explained that he tracks viewership, engagement patterns, and sentiment. He values fan feedback, recognizing it can be fair or polarizing, and balances it with data from WBD and Nielsen to make decisions, noting that AEW’s sentiment is currently at its best in a while.
- Intergender Wrestling: Khan commented on a recent mixed tag segment on AEW Dynamite, stating that mixed tags occur when they make sense story-wise, like the mixed tornado tag from the previous night. Historically, Khan has been opposed to intergender wrestling, but he’s open to it in specific contexts.
- International TV Deals and Growth: When asked by Dave Meltzer about imminent TV deals, Khan revealed he’s working on “big international TV deals” but couldn’t announce specifics yet. He highlighted AEW’s growth in 2025, noting double-digit year-over-year increases for Dynamite and Collision in England.