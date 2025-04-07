Swerve Strickland Pays Homage to DC Comics’ Static At AEW Dynasty

Swerve Strickland dressed to impress at AEW Dynasty with a look that fans of DC Comics will have been excited by. Ahead of his AEW World Championship main event, Strickland wore a black and yellow attire with blue and white details. his entrance that included flashes of lightning showed that the challenger was indeed electrifying in Philadelphia for the pay-per-view.

It's main event time! Swerve Strickland looks to put an end to the Death Riders and reclaim the AEW World Championship!



Watch #AEWDynasty RIGHT NOW!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@JonMoxley | @swerveconfident pic.twitter.com/UelEsCPobn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2025

Swerve’s attire wasn’t just to impress the crowd but was inspired by DC Comics character Static. The character, real name Virgil Hawkins, debuted in Icon #1 (May 1993) in a preview and would make his full appearance debut in Static #1 the following month. A metahuman with the ability to control electricity, Static gained major notoriety in the early 2000s when he received his own animated TV show Static Shock.

Strickland’s gear is the latest connection between AEW and DC Comics, both of which are associated with Warner Bros. Discovery. Recently, the two sides stepped into the ring together to create a series of short stories about wrestlers. These stories blended the real-life journeys with the wrestling characters of Strickland, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, Will Ospreay, Britt Baker, and ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm.

Strickland may not have left AEW Dynasty as World Champion but he certainly looked the part of a real-life superhero. It remains to be seen what’s to come for Strickland after his setback in the show’s chaotic main event.