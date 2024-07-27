Tony Khan: ‘ROH Would Have A Lot More Value As AEW: Ring of Honor’

A name change could be in store for Ring of Honor to benefit the brand, according to AEW President Tony Khan. Speaking on the post-Death Before Dishonor 2024 press conference, Khan was asked about the possibility of cohesion between the two entities. Khan said that AEW is “the very top of pro wrestling” and that ROH would benefit from being associated with the All-Elite company.

“I don’t think it’s out of the question to say or sacrilegious to say. I think it would only help grow the ROH brand if I were to license it, sublicense, if it were AEW ROH. I don’t think that’s a crazy thing or sacrilegious or bad. I think it would be good for everybody.”

Later on, Khan discussed the possibility of Ring of Honor being aired on a WBD network channel. Khan reiterated that ROH would “frankly have a lot more value” if a branding change took place.

Tony Khan and Ring of Honor

Khan was among those who launched AEW in 2019 while his acquisition of Ring of Honor was publicly confirmed on the March 2, 2022, edition of AEW Dynamite. Khan’s efforts successfully relaunched Ring of Honor which had gone on hiatus in late 2021 after its Final Battle pay-per-view.

Unlike AEW Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision, Ring of Honor does not have a presence on syndicated television. Instead, it was announced in late 2022 that ROH shows would air on the relaunched Honor Club streaming platform.

While Khan is to credit for allowing ROH to not finish for good in 2021, many feel that his handling of the promotion has been sub-par. Ex-ROH Owner Cary Silkin has said that Khan has not treated the promotion well. Eric Bischoff, never shy of making his views on Khan clear, has said that buying the company was a bad investment and that ROH was “insignificant” in the eyes of most fans.

If people are unhappy with Khan’s handling of ROH so far, the stance that the company would do better by being known as an AEW division may do little to win back favor. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for the latest on AEW, Ring of Honor, and potential synergy between the two sides.