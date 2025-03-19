Tony Khan Talks AEW’s New Focus on Intimate Venues for TV Tapings

AEW has recently shifted its TV tapings to smaller, more intimate venues, and according to Tony Khan, this decision has been a game-changer for the fan experience. Speaking on The Battleground Podcast, Khan explained how these venues have recaptured the energy that made AEW stand out in its early days.

“We’ve been able to capture the spirit of places like Daily’s Place in venues like the Hammerstein Ballroom and Fenway Music Hall,” Khan said, referencing AEW’s frequent home during the pandemic era.

While AEW has continued to run major arenas for its pay-per-views—such as Crypto.com Arena for Revolution—Khan sees these smaller spaces as the perfect setting for AEW’s weekly TV.

“For pay-per-views, packing in 10,000 to 12,000 fans is great, but for TV, these theaters and amphitheaters bring a different kind of energy,” he explained.

AEW has recently held events in Cincinnati’s Andrew Brady Theater and the Virgin Theater in Las Vegas, with more unique venues planned for the future.

This shift has been well-received by fans, with the packed, energetic crowds giving AEW’s TV product a fresh new feel. With AEW Dynasty and more marquee events on the horizon, Khan seems intent on balancing large-scale spectacle with the raw, intimate atmosphere that helped AEW build its passionate fanbase.

