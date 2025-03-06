Will Ospreay: Triple H’s ‘Grind’ Comment Was About Me

Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque stirred up a lot of drama in 2024 when he said that some wrestlers didn’t want the ‘grind’ of being a WWE talent when compared to other promotions. On the Insight podcast, Will Ospreay, who signed with AEW shortly before Levesque’s comments, said WWE’s CCO was speaking about him.

“He was [talking about me]. I’ve got people that I won’t throw under the bus, saying, Yeah, it was about me.”

Levesque didn’t mention any of these alleged grind-avoiding wrestlers by name, and Ospreay isn’t taking the comment personally. Instead, Ospreay believes it’d be foolish for him to loathe Levesque for the comment given they’ve never come face-to-face.

“I don’t hate the guy. I’ve never met him. How can I hate someone that I’ve never even met?”

Ospreay fired back during a 2024 edition of Dynamite, in which he said Levesque had only reached the heights he did by ‘grinding’ on Stephanie McMahon. This would spark its own backlash, with fans pointing out Levesque’s in-ring success and finding the comment about McMahon degrading. Ospreay later regretted his comments, announcing he was done ‘lowering’ himself to tribalism.

There’s never been hard proof that Levesque’s comment was aimed at Ospreay, but according to those in AEW, the belief within WWE is that this is the case. With Ospreay and Levesque seeing success in their respective roles in wrestling though, its clear both are willing to ‘grind’ for their success.