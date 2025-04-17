‘Twisted Metal’ Season 2 feat. Samoa Joe Premieres July 31

The Twisted Metal TV series featuring AEW’s Samoa Joe as Sweet Tooth is coming back for a second run.

In December 2023, Peacock announced that they’d renewed the season for a second season. On Thursday, they announced the series is returning on July 31st. Here is another teaser trailer for the show, offering glimpses of the tournament and new characters, including Calypso:

Joe plays the character physically, and Will Arnett does the dialogue. The series, which is based on the classic PlayStation game of the same name, stars Anthony Mackie, Tahj Vaughans, Stephanie Beatriz, Chelle Ramos, and Michael Carollo.

Peacock has touted Twisted Metal as its most-binged original series in its first week and one of the platform’s top three original shows of all time after Season 1.

Joe went on hiatus from AEW TV in the summer of 2024. He returned in January 2025 at AEW Maximum Carnage, saving Hook from an attack by The Patriarchy. He would form a faction with Hook and Katsuyori Shibata. This week on Dynamite, the group beat the Death Riders for the AEW World Trios Championship.