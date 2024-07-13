Watch Darby Allin Get Launched Into The Crowd During A Concert

It seems there’s no love lost between Darby Allin and Brody King.

Allin was involved in a hilarious incident during a recent concert. A video clip surfaced on social media in which fellow AEW wrestler Brody King’s band God’s Hate was performing. The House of Black member could be seen on stage when Allin rushed at him. The powerhouse retaliated as he easily picked up Allin and threw him into the crowd. Check out the video clip below:

The rivalry between Darby Allin and Brody King has been well-documented. They have locked horns inside the squared circle a handful of times. Their Coffin Match that transpired on Quake by the Lake edition of AEW Dynamite in 2022 still remains one of the memorable bouts.

Darby Allin’s return

Allin had been away from AEW TV since his last match when he teamed up in a loss with FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) and Bryan Danielson against The Elite (Jack Perry, Kazuchika Okada, Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson) in Anarchy In the Arena Match at AEW Double Or Nothing in May 26.

‘The Daredevil’ made his return on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite and surprised the fans. It seems that he has his sights set on The Elite. During the show, The Elite’s cameraman Brandon Cutler was seen backstage. However, he had half of his face painted in the style of Darby Allin, who attacked him. He eventually took the camera and sent a stern warning to Jack Perry and the EVPs, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.

"Elite you really think this was over? Dynamite 250, we're just getting started!" – Darby Allin.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@DarbyAllin pic.twitter.com/Jrsryk3sBE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 11, 2024