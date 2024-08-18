Wayne & Wyatt Rhodes Make AEW Debut In 8/17 Collision Dark Match

The legacy of the Rhodes family has taken another huge step this week with the AEW in-ring debuts of Wayne and Wyatt Rhodes. The brothers made their debut in a dark match during Saturday’s AEW Collision tapings, taking on Aaron Solo and Jon Cruz. Wayne & Wyatt are the nephews of Dustin and Cody Rhodes and used the tag-team name The New Texas Outlaws for their match. The moniker is an homage to the tag team consisting of their grandfather Dusty Rhodes and Dick Murdoch.

The AEW debuts of Wayne and Wyatt come shortly after Cody Rhodes gave his high opinion of the pair. Earlier this month, the Undisputed WWE Champion said he would not be the end of his family in wrestling, and spoke highly of his nephews.

The taping was an extra special night for the Rhodes family, as in addition to Wayne and Wyatt’s debut, their uncle Dustin became a champion. Rhodes became a double champion in Ring of Honor, winning the ROH Tag Team titles with Sammy Guevara by defeating Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. Dustin also holds the ROH Six-Man Tag Team titles with Marshall and Ross Von Erich.

As for Cody, the Undisputed WWE Champion, he will defend his gold against Kevin Owens at the WWE Bash In Berlin later this month. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest on the Rhodes family and their ongoing development in wrestling.