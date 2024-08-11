Cody Rhodes Is Confident Nephews Will Forge Path Into Pro Wrestling

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is confident that his nephews will enter the family business, potentially as future WWE Superstars. Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Rhodes addressed his family’s legacy in wrestling and looked towards the future.

“Behind the curtain are my nephews, Dalton and Dylan. They’re close with Dustin, and to see them go from playing around to the point where now I can see it–it’s one of those things where, once you start, you can’t stop…. They’re not ready to wrestle Jacob Fatu just yet, but they’ll get there.”

Cody went on to say that the Rhodes family legacy in wrestling will not end with him, such is his confidence that a new generation of Rhodes’ will wrestle. In a nod to his WWE adversaries, the Undisputed Champion added that “We have our own Bloodline.”

- Advertisement -

The Rhodes Family

Cody is, as he’s served to remind fans multiple times, the son of Dusty Rhodes and Cody’s relationship with his father has played heavily into his WWE return and his storylines since coming back at WrestleMania 38. Cody’s half-brother Dustin is still wrestling in AEW/Ring of Honor and currently holds the ROH World Six Man Tag-Team Championships with Ross & Marshall Von Erich.

As for Dalton and Dylan, they are both currently studying at the University of Texas. Their mother is eager for the boys to finish their studies, Cody added in his interview with SI. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for the latest on Cody Rhodes and the potential next generation of Rhodes’ in the ring.