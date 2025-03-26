Cope AEW Entrance
‘We’re Kind of Punk Rock’: Adam Copeland Praises AEW’s Alternative Appeal

by Michael Reichlin

Adam Copeland has wrestled on the biggest stages in the world—but he says there’s something uniquely special about AEW’s offbeat, unpredictable vibe.

“We’re kind of a bit punk rock. It’s not always going to be pretty. It’s an alternative. It’s something different,” Copeland said in a recent interview with Scott Fishman for TV Insider.

Coming off a blood-soaked, polarizing match with Jon Moxley, Copeland pushed back on criticism of AEW’s more violent segments. He sees wrestling as a variety show, one that should encompass everything from comedy to technical showcases to hardcore brawls.

“Think about me and Foley,” he said. “I’m sure there were a lot of people disturbed by that too. There are also a lot of people who enjoy horror movies.

There are people who enjoy romcoms. Wrestling can bring that all to the table.”

He sees AEW as a creative haven for risk-takers, pointing to talents like Darby Allin and matches involving glass and thumbtacks as part of its DNA.

“Let’s also face it. If you have two wrestlers coming out to wrestle a technical match every match, that can get pretty boring.”

Copeland’s endorsement reinforces AEW’s positioning as pro wrestling’s creative counterculture—messy, bold, and proudly different.

