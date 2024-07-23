Wrestling Legends & AEW Action Announced For Chris Jericho Cruise 6

Some of the biggest names in wrestling will be part of Chris Jericho’s ‘Six on the Beach’ Cruise which will set sail in January 2025. The ‘Six on the Beach’ cruise will take guests from Miami to Puerto Plata, DR from January 31 to February 4. Only a select few cabins remain and can be purchased from ChrisJerichoCruise.com.

Wrestling Guests

Like previous years, the cruise will feature some huge names from the world of wrestling. This year’s cruise will see three guests of honor: Scott Steiner, Jushin Thunder Liger, and Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler. The trio of WWE Hall of Famers will be joined by names including Bull Nakano, Al Snow, Koko B. Ware, Juventud Guerrera, and many more stars of yesterday and today. New TNA World ChampionNic Nemeth will serve as the cruise’s guest host while Ash By Elegance will be the guest cruise director.

AEW In Action

Guests will also get to see some of All Elite Wrestling’s finest compete as part of the four-night cruise. AEW first hosted events on Jericho’s first cruise in October 2018 and matches from the 2020 cruise were broadcast on the January 22, episode of AEW Dynamite.

Music, Comedy, and More

If wrestling isn’t for you, despite being on a cruise ran by a wrestling legend, then there will be other activities on next year’s voyage. Comedy shows will be posted by Anya Zova, Jay Washington, and AEW’s RJ City. For music fans, there will be performances by Fozzy, Great White, Downstait and many more bands. Live editions of the Talk is Jericho and Paranormal 60 podcast, will also take place.