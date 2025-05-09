Zach Gowen
Image credit: WWE, AEW
HomeNewsAEW
AEW

WWE Alum Zach Gowen to Compete At AEW Dynamite: Beach Break

by Thomas Lowson

Zach Gowen debuted in WWE in 2003, inspiring fans as the one-legged wrestler who’d beaten cancer took on powerhouses like Brock Lesnar and The Big Show. Now, Gowen is set to make his in-ring debut for AEW against the One and Only Ricochet.

During AEW Collision, Gowen was in attendance and Ricochet used the ex-Superstar’s prosthetic leg as a weapon. Not only that, but Ricochet would attack Gowen in front of his own family. On X, fka, Twitter, Tony Khan shared thay Gowen will have the chance to get payback during the AEW Dynamite: Beach Break on May 14.

Though Gowen’s time with WWE ended in 2004, he has remained a part of the wrestling world. His upcoming match will mark Zach’s first match since October 2024. Will Gowen rise to the occassion, or will Ricochet once again get the upper hand on the one-legged wrestler? Time will tell…

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News