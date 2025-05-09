WWE Alum Zach Gowen to Compete At AEW Dynamite: Beach Break

Zach Gowen debuted in WWE in 2003, inspiring fans as the one-legged wrestler who’d beaten cancer took on powerhouses like Brock Lesnar and The Big Show. Now, Gowen is set to make his in-ring debut for AEW against the One and Only Ricochet.

During AEW Collision, Gowen was in attendance and Ricochet used the ex-Superstar’s prosthetic leg as a weapon. Not only that, but Ricochet would attack Gowen in front of his own family. On X, fka, Twitter, Tony Khan shared thay Gowen will have the chance to get payback during the AEW Dynamite: Beach Break on May 14.

This Wednesday, May 14

Chicago, IL

8pm ET/7pm CT, on TBS + Max

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite



Beach Break@KingRicochet vs @ZachGowen



After Ricochet assaulted Zach Gowen in front of his family on #AEWCollision tonight,

they’ll fight 1-on-1 at Beach Break Dynamite THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/EPGNbnKDmH — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 9, 2025

Though Gowen’s time with WWE ended in 2004, he has remained a part of the wrestling world. His upcoming match will mark Zach’s first match since October 2024. Will Gowen rise to the occassion, or will Ricochet once again get the upper hand on the one-legged wrestler? Time will tell…