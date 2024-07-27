The Young Bucks On Jack Perry Chair Shot, AEW Blood & Guts 2024

The Young Bucks recently sat down with The Takedown on SI to discuss this year’s Blood & Guts match. The fourth-ever bout in the violent double-cage structure saw Team AEW (Swerve Strickland, Darby Allin, Mark Briscoe & The Acclaimed) defeat Team Elite (The Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry, and ‘Hangman’ Adam Page.)

On The Chair Shot To Jack Perry

In one of the most shocking moments of the match, Jack Perry was struck in the head with a steel chair. Though once commonplace in wrestling, shots like these have been phased out given what is known today about long-term effects. In the interview, Nick Jackson said that Perry, like any AEW talent, is aware of the risks involved in being a wrestler.

- Advertisement -

Nick: “All I know is Jack is fine, and that’s all that matters. We know the risk we’re taking in the ring and it wouldn’t have happened if he wasn’t prepared for it.”

On The Backstage Feedback to the Match

Blood & Guts 4 certainly delivered the violence that fans have come to expect since the bout was introduced in 2021. Matt Jackson was pleased to share that this reception reflects how those felt backstage.

Matt: “I heard a lot of people in the back saying it was the best Blood & Guts ever, so that’s a huge compliment to the men who participated.”

Darby Allin wants his TNT Championship Match at #AEWAllIn and will set Jack Perry ON FIRE to get it!



Watch #AEWDynamite Blood & Guts LIVE on TBS!@DarbyAllin | @boy_myth_legend pic.twitter.com/aTq4d2paRG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 25, 2024 - Advertisement -

On Facing Mark Briscoe

This year’s Blood & Guts match was hardly the first time that the Young Bucks worked with Mark Briscoe as the tag team’s wars with The Briscoes are well-documented. Matt explained that while Jay is no longer with us, the chemistry of the Bucks and the Briscoes continued to shine in Blood & Guts.

Matt: I was reminded of the amazing chemistry we have. It’s like lightning in a bottle, a type of magic you only have with a very few select opponents.”

- Advertisement -

Matt was reminded of Jay Briscoe throughout the match and reflected on his passing while sitting in his hotel room after the show.

Matt: “I felt Jay out there with us. I couldn’t stop thinking about him. It was such an overpowering feeling.”

On Coming Up With Ideas

Blood & Guts 4 was always going to be violent and the Bucks, like all involved, paid the toll with their bodies in the name of entertainment. In the interview, Nick explained how the thought process came about for the match.

Nick: “At this point, coming up with the ideas is a lot more fun than executing them. It’s a really intense match.”

On Working with Kazuchika Okada

The match saw the Young Bucks once again team with AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada, who has replaced Kenny Omega in the Elite. Both Matt and Nick are thrilled to have the ‘Rainmaker’ on their side.

Matt: “I couldn’t be prouder to see him trying new things and learning a new style. He’s a movie star with perfect timing, an unbelievable sense of humor, and he just so happens to be the greatest wrestler alive.”

Nick: “He is performing so great and adapting to new matches he’s never been in as well as I’ve seen anyone be able to do it on the fly. It’s been so much fun working with him these last several months. There’s no one better.”