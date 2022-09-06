AEW’s Darby Allin to Make His Next Nitro Circus Appearance This Week

AEW star Darby Allin has confirmed that he will make his next Nitro Circus appearance on Friday, September 9, in Brooklyn as part of the Nitro Circus Live: Good, Bad & Rad 2022 tour.

Allin tweeted, “THIS FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 9th LIVE IN BROOKLYN AT MAIMONIDES PARK ILL BE AT NITRO CIRCUS USE CODE AEWFAN AT CHECKOUT TO SAVE 30% ON TICKETS!”

At one of the recent events, the AEW star attempted to do a backflip on a tricycle while riding down a big air ramp. The first attempt failed as he didn’t complete a full rotation and ended up landing on his back. The second attempt saw him land the trick before wiping out.

Allin’s Latest Match

Allin was most recently in action at this past Sunday’s AEW pay-per-view, All Out, when he teamed with Sting and Miro to go against The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) that saw the babyfaces go over as Allin won the bout for his team as he pinned Black with the Last Supper.

We got @DarbyAllin + some special guests are coming out to select shows for the last weekend of tour in New York! ?



Use code AEWFAN at checkout to get 30% off tickets: https://t.co/txRglnt6ZF pic.twitter.com/i77zkMcpiR — Nitro Circus (@NitroCircus) September 6, 2022

Allin joined AEW when the promotion launched in 2019 and has been used as a top star. He is a former TNT Champion in AEW.