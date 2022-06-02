AJ Lee Is Happy For CM Punk’s AEW Run, Doesn’t Make Her Want To Return

Since CM Punk’s return, many have questioned and hoped for his wife AJ Lee (AJ Mendez) to return.

AJ is now signed to Women of Wrestling as an executive producer and commentator. This made fans want to see her back in the ring even more.

AJ Lee On CM Punk’s Return & Possibility Of Her Returning

AJ Lee spoke with Renee Paquette on The Sessions. She spoke about CM Punk’s return and the fulfillment she has now that she is working with WOW.

Lee said, “The conversation was a conversation that was way longer than people knew, with many things happening in the universe. There were many options. It was a very long time of, ‘what’s the right route? What’s the safest route? What does it look like?’ It was something I was scared of, just seeing what would emotionally happen. That was more or less for his stuff. To me, I retired and I retired.”

“I always say, ‘never say never, but don’t hold your breath’ and everyone holds on to the ‘never say never.’ [laughing] Don’t hold your breath, you’re going to die.

I just wanted him to be emotionally safe and protected. That’s been the coolest thing about his experience. It feels like he’s always in a safe space and has a good group of people around him in AEW, that makes me very happy.

There was a lot of ‘Let’s go!’ To me, that didn’t spark anything in me, but the combination of wrestling and writing, wrestling and producing, that was more comfortable and more exciting because it was a challenge,” AJ continued.

AJ Lee On The Timing Of Her Retirement

The former Divas Champion added, “I always felt great about the timing of when I retired. You never want to be the last girl at the party, you want to go out on top. Everything felt so perfect and tied up in a bow.

I know his experience is different. To me, I didn’t want him, or me with WOW, anything to feel like you were the person going back to hang out with high school kids. I was hoping it wasn’t that and it seems to not be.”

Women of Wrestling has already taped episodes for the future. However, there is currently no date set for the premiere. There were tapings scheduled for early June that were postponed due to a positive COVID test.