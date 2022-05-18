AJ Lee Looking Shredded As She Begins Commentary Work for WOW

AJ Lee may have no plans to get back inside the ring but she’s kept herself in outstanding shape.

The first set of TV tapings for the relaunch of WOW has been completed. AJ is an Executive Producer for the promotion. She also serves as a color commentator.

AJ Lee Stays Shredded

Taking to her Twitter account, AJ Lee showed off her phenomenal physique following the WOW TV tapings.

On the surface, one might think AJ would be good to go for an in-ring return. Back in Oct. 2021, she spoke to superfan Izzy on behalf of WOW.

During the interview, AJ didn’t rule out an in-ring return but she said her joy moving forward comes from allowing new talent to shine.

“So I will say, I say the same thing in every interview. It’s always, ‘never say never,’ but don’t hold your breath. And what I mean by that is that I never say never to anything.

“Physically, mentally, emotionally I’m healed from everything I’ve gone through in wrestling. I could technically do it, but I am so enjoying letting the next generation have their spotlight. I got to do everything I wanted to do so it really would have to be is that challenge there? I don’t think the girls need me there.

“I think that they are going to take over the world all by themselves.”

AJ Lee had her final match back in April 2015. It appears no injury would hold her back from returning, which was initially feared seven years ago.