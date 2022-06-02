AJ Lee Names Surprising Pick as the Best Wrestler in AEW

Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee has made her pick for the best wrestler in AEW, and it’s not her husband CM Punk.

Lee is no stranger to the ring, having worked for WWE between 2009-2015 and signed on as an executive producer for WOW – Women of Wrestling in October 2021.

On this week’s ‘The Sessions,’ the retired wrestler praised Serena Deeb as the best name working for Tony Khan.

“I’ve been watching some AEW. I’ve got to say, I love so many people on the roster. I think the best wrestler they have is Serena Deeb.” AJ Lee.

Carrying on, Lee said how Deeb, who was once part of Punk’s ‘Straight Edge Society’ stable in WWE, was a huge influence on her career.

“I was in FCW and I was the first indie female they had signed in like a decade or something. It was this huge deal. I only had two years of experience. When she came in, it was like I was drowning and this wonderful person came in to save me. She was an indie wrestler that had a lot of experience. She was so good and she taught me so much in a very short period of time.”

Deeb unsuccessfully challenged for the AEW Women’s World Championship against Thunder Rosa at last weekend’s Double or Nothing event.

Her most recent match saw her and Nyla Rose beat Skye Blue and Miyu Yamashita during this week’s AEW: Dark Elevation taping.

