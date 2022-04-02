AJ Styles Clarifies Reports About His WWE Contract

WWE has thrown big money to re-sign superstars such as Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn recently. So the reports of AJ Styles re-signing with the company that came last month didn’t surprise a lot of people.

Though the Phenomenal One recently made a clarification. He explained that he has just extended his deal instead of signing a new one.

Styles confirmed this tidbit during an interview with Inside The Ropes. He explained that he had a player option in his contract:

“Let me make one thing clear. I didn’t sign anything, recently. I had something on my contract where I got to decide, kind of a player option, what I want to do, and we just extended the contract that I already had.”

‘I Don’t Want To Have To Work Anywhere Else’

AJ 44 years old, AJ knows that his days in the ring are numbered and he has started thinking about his post wrestling career. Styles said that if he gets the chance, he would like to stay with WWE when he can’t wrestle anymore:

“Time is running out, as far as AJ Styles is concerned. I am getting older. The ability to put on great matches is getting a little bit harder.

I don’t want to embarrass myself at the same time. I want to get out while I can and still have somewhat of a legacy. I don’t want to have to work anywhere else. I’d love to work within WWE, but I don’t know if that’s going to happen.”

Styles said that he would like to become a talent scout for WWE. He mentioned how the company has changed their hiring policy but AJ believes that the people who come from the indie scene know the business better. They’ll be a better fit for the promotion because they can put their ego aside and focus on the story.