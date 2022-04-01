AJ Styles Reacts to Cody Rhodes Rumors, Title Match Added to IMPACT Rebellion

AJ Styles Reacts to Cody Rhodes Rumors

There are a ton of rumors swirling around who will be Seth Rollins‘ mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38 this weekend. The favorite for the nod is none other than former WWE and AEW star Cody Rhodes. Rhodes is currently a free agent after making the decision to leave AEW, and would be the perfect surprise opponent for Rollins in Dallas.

AJ Styles, who faces Edge at this weekend’s “Show Of Shows,” recently offered his thoughts on the matter speaking to Wrestling Inc. during media row. “The Phenomenal One” says he’ll believe it when he sees it.

“Listen, I haven’t seen Cody here, so I’ll believe it when I see it,” Styles said. “This is what we’ve been a part of for a couple, well I’ve been decades. There’s a lot of rumors, but you don’t believe something until you actually see it.”

Title Match Added to IMPACT Rebellion

Another title bout has been added to the upcoming IMPACT Rebellion card on April 23. The event will go down from the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. On this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Rosemary emerged victorious from a 10-Knockouts Battle Royal to become the new No. 1-contender for Tasha Steelz’s Knockouts World Title.

Rosemary defeated Lady Frost, Jordynne Grace, Gisele Shaw, Jessie McKay, Havok, Alisha Edwards, Savannah Evans, and Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood to earn the title nod. Now, she’ll face Steelz for the strap at Rebellion.

.@WeAreRosemary is the number one contender for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Championship!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/GYuJDAUzl5 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 1, 2022

