AJ Styles Reveals How Close He Was to Signing with AEW

AJ Styles has revealed exactly how close he was to becoming a member of the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) roster.

Styles was set to be a free agent this summer before signing a new multi-year extension with WWE. Now, Styles is enjoying a deal that is seeing him make well over a reported $3 million a year.

The former WWE Champion was asked about his contractual situation earlier this year with WWE in a recent interview with Inside The Ropes. Styles was specifically asked about how close he came to becoming a member of the AEW roster, where he has several friends.

Styles admits he doesn’t think it was close for him, but he does ultimately want AEW to succeed, as it benefits everyone in the long run.

“I didn’t really sign a new [WWE] deal. Basically, I had a player option and I just used that option. I had no plans, really, looking back.

“I want to be with WWE and as much as I’d like to be with my friends [in AEW], this is what I know, this what I know is expected of me, I understand what they need here in WWE, and I want to be a part of it.

“Like I said, this is a business. I’m going to go where business is best for AJ Styles… Was it close? I wouldn’t say it was close for me.”

“I want AEW to do well. Competition is a good thing, it makes everybody better, there that. We want to see people succeed and to tell the truth, I have friends in every company, I would like to see them do well.

“So, they have my support, just like anybody else. I want to see them do well, I don’t want to see anyone lose their job and you never know who might show up in WWE.”

Currently, AJ Styles is one of the top stars on Monday Night RAW. This week he even challenged for the United States Championship against Bobby Lashley.

Despite putting on a great performance with “The Almighty” inside the ring, he came up just short, eating a Spear off of a Phenomenal Forearm attempt for the defeat.