AJ Styles Reveals the WWE WrestleMania Dream Match he Never Got

In 2016, AJ Styles signed with WWE, debuting as the #3 entrant during that year’s Royal Rumble match.

By the end of the year, Styles was the WWE Champion, a title he has held twice, and is also a WWE Grand Slam Champion.

After years in TNA/Impact, Styles has become a staple of WWE, something fans thought they’d never see.

The Match

AJ Styles has faced some of wrestling’s biggest names throughout his career, but not everyone has stepped in the ring with the “Phenomenal One.”

In a recent interview with Fightful, Styles discussed competing at WrestleMania, and how he hoped to face Triple H at WWE’s biggest annual event (via Wrestling Inc.)

“The last person I tried was Triple H. I didn’t get him. I don’t know who the next guy is or if there will be another one. Now we’ve got the younger talent coming up. Maybe I’m the match that they would like to have. I would like to have some good ones before I retire.”

Triple H’s in-ring career ended at this year’s WrestleMania, where he left his boots in the ring.

“The Game” has been forced into retirement after suffering a cardiac event in September 2021.

Styles and WrestleMania

Styles never got the chance to face Triple H at WrestleMania, but he has faced some of WWE’s biggest names at the event.

In his WrestleMania debut, Styles lost to Chris Jericho in 2016, before getting his first ‘Mania win the following year over Shane McMahon.

In 2018, the then-WWE Champion retained against Shinsuke Nakamura and defeated Randy Orton at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

The following year, Styles would have the acclaimed ‘Boneyard Match’ losing to The Undertaker, and captured the Raw Tag Titles with Omos last year.

This year’s WrestleMania saw Styles lose to Edge.