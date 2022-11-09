Why AJ Styles Once Told Kevin Nash to ‘Go F*** Himself’

AJ Styles is currently involved in a bitter rivalry with the Judgment Day. Finn Balor spent a few weeks trying to recruit Styles to Judgment Day but the Phenomenal One declinded.

The Judgment Day then attacked Styles and it led to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returning to the company to reform The OC. The group didn’t have an answer for Rhea Ripley and Judgment Day defeated The OC at Crown Jewel in a 6-man tag.

Seth Rollins issued an Open Challenge this past Monday on RAW and Finn Balor was about to accept it. The OC interrupted and Mia Yim made her return to the company. Mia attacked Rhea outside the ring and aligned with The OC in their battle against Judgment Day.

Kevin Nash on AJ Styles Telling Him to F*** Off

WWE legend Kevin Nash spoke about the Phenomenal One on a recent edition of the Kliq This podcast. The Hall of Famer revealed the advice he gave AJ ahead of his WrestleMania 32 match against Chris Jericho in 2016.

“I remember AJ’s first WrestleMania. He was just like ‘F*** man, I just want to get through this,’ because they ran him ragged. I said no, I said that’s what they do, they rob you of these moments. I said cherish this because one day you’re going to be my age knowing that you’re never going to get out there again, and you’ll wish to God that you savored this moment that you have right now.”

AJ Styles responded by telling Nash to f*** off.

He said ‘Well go f*** yourself.’ I said okay, I was just trying to help.

