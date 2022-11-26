“I’m Pissed Off” – AJ Styles Warns Finn Balor Ahead of WWE Survivor Series WarGames

AJ Styles is set to battle Finn Balor tonight at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

Finn Balor tried for weeks to recruit the Phenomenal One to Judgment Day but Styles declined. Balor and the Judgment Day then beat AJ down but Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson made the save. The Good Brothers returned to WWE to reform The O.C. and battle against Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley has been the x-factor in the rivalry so far but The O.C. recently added Mia Yim to the group to even the odds. Mia Yim and Rhea Ripley will both be competing in the Women’s WarGames match tonight at WWE Survivor Series.

AJ Styles on His Match Against Finn Balor Tonight & The Good Brothers Returning to WWE

AJ Styles was a guest on WWE’s The Bump show earlier today ahead of the premium live event tonight in Boston. Styles said that he’s pissed off and is going to take it out on Finn Balor tonight at Survivor Series.

This is what we live for, right? This is what we do, this is where we want to be. I would love to tell you how much I am going to have in this match but I’m not.



I’m pissed off. Okay, so I’m going to take it out on Finn Balor. It is not something that I want to do. It is not something that I am happy about doing because Finn Balor was a close friend but it is something that needs to be done.

"I'm pissed off…"@AJStylesOrg says what he's going to do to @FinnBalor tonight at #SurvivorSeries is not something he wants to do, but something that needs to be done.#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/jDNzsCYKWD — WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2022

The Phenomenal One was also asked about Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returning to the company during the interview. AJ couldn’t decide which Good Brothers moment was the best and said they were ready to take care of business in WWE.

I don’t know which one tops which. When they first came here to WWE, when I first met them in Japan, or it was this time that we came back together as a team.



I can’t tell you which one was better because it is a start of a new era of things that we are going to do. Again, it started in Japan, we’re here in WWE and ready to take care of business.

Styles was asked why he has such a tight bond with the Good Brothers and he referenced their time together in Japan.