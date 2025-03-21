Alberto El Patron Gives His Side Of Suspension, Blames Wrestling Commission

Alberto El Patron has been suspended for six months from competing in Tijuana following an incident with a fan at a AAA event. In a statement to Sportskeeda, El Patron took aim at the Tijuana Wrestling Commission who he argued failed Hijo del Perro Aguayo who died in the ring in the same venue in 2015.

“As it happened when we lose my dear friend Pedro [Hijo del Perro Aguayo], The Tijuana [Wrestling] Commission washed their hands, blaming someone else for what happened to divert the attention. They failed due to not having an ambulance, physician, stretcher, among other things. Today, they do the same thing [blame someone else for their own mistakes], but with me to divert the attention that, a woman and myself ended up physically injured after being attacked by a bunch of misfits [drunk fans].”

The incident at the AAA event saw a fan, seemingly drunk, throw an ice cube that struck Del Rio in the eye, Sportskeeda reports. While El Patron tried to ignore the matter, the fan later threw coins at the wrestler, one of which hit him directly in the forehead. El Patron then confronted the fan, warning them of a potential arrest. El Patron claims that when security intervened, they let the fan walk away while the wrestler was later suspended.

Footage of Alberto Del Rio's fan incident in AAApic.twitter.com/IGNdS7qEtd — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) March 21, 2025

Despite this suspension, the former WWE World Champion is allowed to work elsewhere in Mexico, giving fans to see him in action. However, this incident is the latest in a string of messy matters that continue to plague the wrestling veteran.