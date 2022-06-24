Alberto El Patron Believes He’ll Be in WWE Hall Of Fame One Day

Former WWE Champion Alberto El Patron (aka Alberto Del Rio) believes he’ll make it into the WWE Hall Of Fame one day.

Recently, El Patron was interviewed by Sportskeeda and discussed the possibility of one day getting the nod for a Hall Of Fame induction.

El Patron said he believes the day will eventually come where he can share what would be a special day with his family.

“I would love to be there and walk into the scenario and just grab the microphone and from the top, look at my dad, my mom, my beautiful children, my girlfriend, my family, and to finally put an end to this amazing career with my name out there in the stars with the legends of our sport,” Del Rio said.

“I know one day it will happen. Of course, the decision is not mine. But I know someday, I will get my justice.”

El Patron debuted in WWE as Alberto Del Rio back in 2010 on SmackDown. It marked the beginning of what would turn out to be a rather successful career with the company overall.

The Mexican star is a former Royal Rumble winner, Money In The Bank Ladder match winner, a four-time WWE World Champion, and a two-time United States Champion. He’s been featured in big feuds alongside stars such as John Cena, Dolph Ziggler, The BIg SHow, and many more.

Aside from WWE, Del Rio has worked for promotions such as AAA, Ring Of Honor (ROH), Lucha Underground, IMPACT Wrestling, and many more.

Of course, Del Rio has no shortage of controversies outside of the ring, which may prevent or delay a Hall Of Fame opportunity with WWE from becoming possible.

Quotes via Wrestling Inc.