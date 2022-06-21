Alec Price Wants to Prove He’s The Best in the World Today (Exclusive)

Independent Wrestling star Alec Price believes he is a strong candidate for best wrestler today.

After five years of working on his craft, Price has risen in popularity and earned accomplishments. He is the current Limitless World Champion and Southern Underground Pro Bonestorm Champion.

Price has also competed in well-received matches against wrestlers like Mike Bailey and Biff Busick this year. However, that isn’t enough for the double champion.

The 23-year-old rising star wants to prove that he belongs to be mentioned among the best wrestlers today.

While it may be debatable to some fans, he’s making a solid case to back up his claim and is unafraid to show his doubters why.

I recently had the chance to speak one on one with Price. Here’s the video of our discussion, followed by written highlights.

Getting into Professional Wrestling

Growing up in a small apartment with seven family members, Price didn’t have an easy upbringing. His parents worked hard to give Price the best childhood they could. He shared that his mother would skip meals so Price and his other siblings could eat.

While the living conditions weren’t ideal, he credits his parents’ work ethic for helping make the current double champion the person he is today.

“…I didn’t grow up with much, so now I’m getting older; I want everything because I have the ability to go get it, and they taught me how to do that,” said Price. He continued, “…It was lit. I love growing up the way I grew up. I love my parents.”

Price got into wrestling by watching WWE and IMPACT Wrestling with his grandmother. When he turned 18 years old, Price went into wrestling school with the help of his parents. They helped him pay for classes early on, and then he spent his way through his training.

“…I started when I was 18, like a couple of months after that or February, because my parents got their tax money. They dished out the first $300 for me to start training, and then after that, I started having to pay myself, which is no big deal. I had a job,” said Price.

He shared that he was helping pay rent when he was 15 and that having to mature early helped him be responsible.

Price can follow his dreams thanks to his parents and inherited their work ethic that led to his success.

Current Run of Success in Independent Wrestling

Between 2021 and this year, Price has started to find his stride in professional wrestling. He became the Limitless World Champion by defeating former WWE talent Anthony Greene at Limitless Wrestling: Prize Possession on Nov. 13, 2021.

Four months later, he followed up his success by defeating Jaden Newman for the SUP Bonestorm Championship at Beyond Wrestling Open on Mar. 17. Now with two titles on each of his shoulders, Price is ready to take on all oppositions.

When asked where does he see himself among other wrestlers, he revealed that he’s number one in the world.

“…I see myself as number one, and I’m not even being cocky. I’m just being humbly honest,” said Price. He also took a jab at IWTV Independent Wrestling World Champion AC Mack, whom he teased that a match could happen between the two soon.

This year he’s currently won over 20 singles matches. He also made his GCW debut on Feb. 20 and has competed at an event every month since.

What’s Next For Alec Price?

While Price is thriving as an independent wrestler, he still has aspirations to sign with a major wrestling company like WWE or All Elite Wrestling. He wants longevity in professional wrestling and to ensure he and his family are financially secure for his career.

Price understands that he will have to continue working hard and evolving as a wrestler. However, the challenges of reaching high goals are something that motivates him.

“…I know that I’m not the biggest dude, so I’m going to have to work ten times harder than everybody else, but I’m going to work ten times harder and earn that. Regardless, if it’s not even the best fanciest contract, I can work my way up. I just want that recognition,” said Price.

It’s unclear what the future holds for Price. However, it seems like he’s just getting started, and fans can expect to see him try to make his dreams a reality.