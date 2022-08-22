Alexa Bliss is Confident She is WWE Hall of Famer Material

For the past two years, Alexa Bliss has been one of WWE‘s most prominently featured Superstars.

In mid-2020, Bliss became part of Bray Wyatt‘s ‘The Fiend’ storyline, which she kept going after the former Universal Champion’s release in July 2021.

Before being involved with The Fiend, Bliss saw success in both singles and tag-team action.

The first woman to hold both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships, Bliss is a former Women’s Tag Team Champion and captured the 24/7 Championship earlier this year.

Hall of Famer

With her memorable storylines and championship reigns, it’s easy for Bliss to be considered a future WWE Hall of Famer.

Speaking on the MackMania podcast, Alexa was asked whether she thinks she deserves to join the likes of Chyna, Mae Young, Trish Stratus, and Lita (via Sportskeeda.)

“I think on paper, yes. On paper, I could be a Hall of Famer, 100%. You know, I’ve been very fortunate with the opportunities I’ve had in WWE, especially in my first couple of years on the roster.”

Bliss gave no indication as to who could induct her when she becomes a WWE Hall of Famer.

An Entire Class

Alexa Bliss sees herself as a future WWE Hall of Famer, but she’s not the only current Superstar worthy of the honor.

In that same interview, the former Women’s Champion also praised WWE’s current women’s roster.

“On paper our whole women’s division technically yes, could be Hall of Famers.” Alexa Bliss on the current WWE’s Women’s division.

WWE boasts an impressive women’s roster, including Charlotte Flair, who holds the record for the most Women’s Title reigns ever, as well as Becky Lynch, the first (and to-date only) woman to hold the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships simultaneously.