Alexa Bliss has “Fun” Future Goal Outside of the Ring

Since debuting in WWE, Alexa Bliss has proven herself to be a formidable contender in the ring.

One of a small handful of women to have held the Raw Women’s Title, SmackDown Women’s Title, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Bliss is also a former Ms. Money in the Bank.

Bliss has accomplished much more than others in WWE, but the Raw Superstar has plans outside of the ring.

Bliss’ new career goal

On Twitter, Bliss expressed her desire to voice an animated character saying that it would be “so much fun.”

I think being the voice of an animated character would be so much fun- future goal?? — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 18, 2022

Bliss earned a ton of responses, with many calling on her to try and get a role in a Disney or Pixar movie.

Another suggested Bliss voice DC Comics character Harley Quinn, who Bliss used as inspiration for her Backlash 2016 ring-attire.

At least one person suggested that the Raw Superstar obtain her release from WWE in order to be able to control what kind of roles she can go for.

Bliss outside of the Ring

Alexa Bliss may be best known for her role as a WWE Superstar, but a career away from wrestling isn’t too far-fetched.

In 2017, Bliss joined E!’s Total Divas and has made regular appearances on Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, under the name Miss Bliss.

In early 2020, Bliss appeared in a music video for Bowling for Soup, her favorite band, which made a song dedicated to and named after her.

A year later, Bliss would appear alongside Charlotte Flair on an episode of Punky Brewster.