Alexa Bliss Will Never Ask You For Money or Gift Cards

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss is warning her fans once again to not get scammed by people impersonating her online.

Believe it or not, your favorite celebrity is almost certainly not going to contact you online and ask you to send them money. This may seem obvious, but there are a lot of gullible people out there and far too many scammers willing to victimize them and take their money.

Bliss is one of the most popular wrestlers in the world, boasting nearly 6 million followers on Instagram and another 1.8 million on Twitter. She has a legion of fans who would love to interact with her and would not think twice about ‘helping’ her if she was in need.

On Monday, Bliss sent out another message from her verified Twitter account urging her fans to stay safe online. She does not talk to people on Google Hangouts or in Facebook groups and she’s never going to ask her fans to send her money or gift cards.

Bliss expressed frustration that she has to keep sending out these warnings, but the scams continue and her fans are the ones that suffer.

I hate that I have to KEEP saying this. I only have ONE acct on Twitter, IG & Tik Tok. I DO NOT talk to people on google hangouts or any “perosnal pages” or “perosnal #” if you think you are talking to me I PROMISE YOU you are not. & I would never ask for $ or gift cards. — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) October 17, 2022

Bliss has had to send these warnings before. She’s asked followers to report any accounts claiming to be her. Aside from scammers using her likeness to trick unsuspecting people, Bliss also has to deal with deranged people sending death threats to her and husband Ryan Cabrera.

To our readers, please stay safe online. Investopedia has published this resource about the top Internet Scams to watch out for.