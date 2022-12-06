Alexa Bliss Says She Has “Newfound Aggression” After Big Victory in WWE RAW Main Event

Alexa Bliss and Bayley will battle on next week’s episode of WWE RAW to determine Bianca Belair‘s next challenger.

The EST has held the title since WrestleMania 38 and has already defeated Bayley numerous times. Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat match to earn a spot in the #1 contender’s match next week.

In the main event of this week’s WWE RAW, Alexa Bliss battled Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross in a Triple Threat match. Becky appeared to be in control but IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL interfered in the match.

They Powerbombed Becky through the announce table as Alexa hit Twisted Bliss on Nikki Cross for the pinfall victory. Alexa and Bayley will battle next week to determine Bianca Belair’s next opponent for the RAW Women’s Championship.

Alexa Bliss on her “Newfound Aggression”

Cathey Kelly interviewed Alexa Bliss backstage following her big victory tonight in the main event of WWE RAW. Alexa was asked how she is preparing for her #1 contenders match against Bayley next week and Bliss said

You know, we’ve had a lot of run-ins with Damage CTRL, including Bayley herself. And I think I’m prepared for Bayley this time.



Last time I wasn’t really finding my footing, but recently I have this newfound aggression and I think I’m really going to channel that with Bayley. I’m excited for next week.

