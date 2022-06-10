Alexa Bliss Recently Had Surgery To Fix “Collapsed” Nose

Alexa Bliss reveals she underwent plastic surgery during her time away from WWE. According to the new Mrs. Cabrera, her nose “finally collapsed” as a result of injuries she sustained during her wrestling career.

Following February’s Elimination Chamber event, Bliss took a 4-month hiatus from WWE programming. She returned to WWE Raw on May 9th.

During an appearance on Wichita’s T95 The Rock Station earlier this week, Bliss spoke about her much-needed break from WWE’s hectic road schedule.

Aside from planning her wedding, which took place in Palm Desert, California back in April, she also got her nose “handled.”

“I had surgery, I had to get my nose all handled because, after six broken noses, it finally collapsed.” – Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss’ Time Away from WWE

She continued, “Then, I took that time, as well as that, to plan my wedding and get married and go on my honeymoon. So it was definitely much needed.”

Bliss said it was great to actually have time to focus on herself for a few months. She is one of WWE’s most popular performers, but that life comes at a cost. She’s been with WWE for nine years and is on the road nearly 200 days per year.

“So, we don’t get a lot of time to plan stuff. So, it was nice to have that time for once and kind of take advantage of that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bliss spoke about her new WWE theme music. She’s excited because this version of her theme song is the first time she got to have input on the music and the lyrics.

Listen to Alexa Bliss’ appearance on T95 The Rock: