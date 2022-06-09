Alexa Bliss Throws Shade at AEW Champion

Alexa Bliss seems to have gotten herself involved in a feud that’s playing itself out on AEW TV.

Of course, Bliss is a member of the WWE roster. She is seen on Monday Night Raw. Her good friend Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon in WWE, now performs in AEW.

Athena has been feuding with an AEW champion and Alexa is jumping in with some words of her own.

Bliss Takes Aim at Jade Cargill

(via AEW)

Athena seems primed for a TBS Championship match with titleholder Jade Cargill. The two have been heated ever since Athena debuted in AEW at Double or Nothing.

Jade took to her Twitter account to rip Athena for trying to pull off a “Mandy-ish” look in reference to NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.

You ask me. You look rather “Mandy-ish”. I thought you weren’t trying to be sexy? ? got close to a REAL goddess and seen you have to switch it up! ?? but you guys want this woman to take my spot? Bitch GTFOH. @AthenaPalmer_FG @AEW https://t.co/2fpN3kGfnn — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) June 9, 2022

Athena responded to Jade with the following tweet.

.@Jade_Cargill that's real rich coming from someone who's also buff blonde… Mandy & Charlotte are already taken. Move on hussy. I hope you keep that same energy next time I see you…

#AndNew #FallenGoddess https://t.co/ZqGskoOCuJ — Athena is All Elite (@AthenaPalmer_FG) June 9, 2022

Alexa Bliss wouldn’t stand for the slander, claiming she doesn’t even know who Jade Cargill is.

I’d love to get mad at someone who’s coming after my bestie… but I’m still trying to figure out who the heck they even are … ? @AthenaPalmer_FG pic.twitter.com/oCS7AEJ4MI — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 9, 2022

