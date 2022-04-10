Photos: Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Married on Saturday

WWE superstar Alexa Bliss and singer Ryan Cabrera were married on Saturday in a ceremony at Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, California.

People has an exclusive on the wedding as Bliss sat down with them for an interview to discuss the wedding two weeks ago. She called the wedding “non-traditional” and

“rockstar-themed.”

A friend of the couple owns the property in Palm Desert, and the two have been planning their wedding there since becoming engaged in late 2020.

“We were like, ‘Oh my God,’ it’s absolutely perfect,” Cabrera told People. “It’s absolutely gorgeous and nestled within the mountains. At the bottom, there are vineyards, and behind the house there’s a beautiful lake. It’s just far enough outside of Los Angeles, too.”

The guest list reportedly included 360 people, and Bliss and Cabrera deemed their wedding “the sh– show.” Literally. As guests arrived to the wedding, they were met with a giant light up sign that said “Welcome to the sh– show.”

Bliss walked down the aisle to Cabrera’s song “Worth It.”

Alexa Bliss Wedding Photos

Check out some pictures from the ceremony below, courtesy of People and Adam Kent Photography:

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera married, April 9, 2022. (Adam Kent Photography for People)

Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss (Adam Kent Photography for People)

Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss (Adam Kent Photography for People)

Bliss and Cabrera began dating in 2019. They were introduced by none other than WWE Superstar, The Miz.

Bliss revealed on Sunday that several big name musical acts performed as part of the wedding.

AMAZING WEDDING !!Ryan surprised me with performances by *NSYNC , bowling for soup, yellow card, Nash from hot chelle Rae, travis Clark from We the kings – Steve who wrote “say you won’t let go” & an amazing rock number by Stephanie Beatriz – we have the coolest friends ??? — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 10, 2022

Also dj white shadow, sega genecide, Blake Lewis and Ashley Parker Angel ! … I won’t have a voice for about 2 weeks now from signing so loud ? — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 10, 2022

Make sure to check out the Top Rope Nation wrestling podcast for your weekly dose of pro wrestling talk featuring interviews, analysis and exclusive news: Apple – Spotify – YouTube.