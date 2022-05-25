Alexa Bliss Turns To Police After Creep Threatens Her Life

WWE superstar Alexa Bliss has been threatened by a deranged fan online and she has turned in threatening messages to the authorities.

Bliss has been on the receiving end of some alarming messages from lunatics in the past. At one point, she even stepped away from social media after some were constantly bashing her over her relationship with now-husband Ryan Cabrera.

Things have gotten far worse as Instagram user, jpeak5402, has been sending concerning comments on Alexa’s Instagram page.

Alexa revealed that the user sent people DMs threatening to shoot her and her husband. Alexa Bliss said that she has turned in those DMs to the police.

Despite this, the fan continues to go unhinged on social media:

“@alexa_bliss_wwe_ got you on that hush mode now hahahaha

“@alexa_bliss_wwe_ so you can’t stop me there what you going to do put an restraining order on me that’s not goin to work cause you can’t do that sweetheart nice try tho

“@alexa_bliss_wwe_ I’m still going to talk to your ex matt [Buddy Matthews] you can’t stop me to talk to him hell he has a better woman than you and you can’t stop that

“@alexa_bliss_wwe_ plus for your information I took my daughter bliss stuff including that dumb ass doll of yours I burned everything of your merchandise my daughter doesn’t know and you can’t stop that I should I have sent you the video hahahaha”

This isn’t the first time a woman on the WWE roster has had to deal with some creep online.

Sonya Deville had a stalker situation where a man, Phillip A. Thomas, entered her home with a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, and mace.