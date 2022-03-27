Alexa Bliss Responds To Rumors That She Trashed Ronda Rousey To Other WWE Stars

Alexa Bliss has poured cold water on a recent rumor involving her and Ronda Rousey.

A Twitter user caught wind of a rumor that claimed Bliss badmouthed Rousey behind her back in a group chat with other WWE talent. The rumor also claimed that Bliss took issue with Rousey for not being safe inside the ring.

Alexa Bliss Dismisses Rumor

Alexa Bliss took aim at the rumor and said she’s not even in a group chat outside of one for her bridal party.

This is quite comical & not true . I’m only in one group chat & it’s with my bridal party ? … #keeptryingtrolls — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 27, 2022

In the past, Bliss has heaped praise on Ronda Rousey. Back in 2018, she appeared on the Cheap Seats Podcast and gushed over Rousey’s ability to fit in the wrestling industry so quickly (h/t Wrestling Inc).

“I am absolutely impressed, Bliss said. “She does really well at her facial expressions, which I appreciate because I am really big on facial expressions. It is really easy to appreciate the fact that you know she has been hit before, and you know that pain, you have that emotional connection to her one way or another when you watch her perform. I was very impressed with her match against Nia Jax, and also her match at WrestleMania with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, it was just awesome. I am very proud of her and it’ll be fun to see where things go with that.”