Alexa Bliss “Very Sad” She no Longer Works with Released WWE star

Alexa Bliss has been with WWE for many years now, and has seen plenty of Superstars come and go.

Since April 2020, WWE has cut Superstars in droves in the name of budget cuts, with multiple former World Champions being cut.

Seeing your colleagues and friends lose their jobs has understandably been difficult for the remaining locker room and there’s one name Bliss especially misses.

Bliss and Bray Wyatt

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, Bliss recalled working with Bray Wyatt, her brought out a darker character in her in mid-2020.

Bliss said how she loved working with Wyatt and it is unfortunate that he’s no longer with the company.

“Oh my gosh. Working with The Fiend, with Windham was the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire WWE career. He is so brilliant with his creativity and he puts so much effort into his character. So much research. It made me wanna step my game up, 100%. Being like, ‘Okay, he puts this much thought to his character. I need to put twice as much thought in mine.'”

She continued, “Because when you step into someone else’s gimmick, you don’t want to bring it down. So I put in so much effort into that and protecting the character, protecting when we did the Firefly Fun House. It was so fun. It’s very sad that we don’t work together anymore, because it was so much fun. I think the WWE Universe saw how much fun we’re having.”

Wyatt was released from WWE in July 2021, a decision that shocked fans given the popularity of his ‘The Fiend’ character.

He has yet to appear for any other major wrestling promotion.

