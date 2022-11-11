Alexa Bliss Wants More WWE Character Changes in Her Future

Alexa Bliss has had many characters during her years with WWE, and that’s expected to continue if the former Women’s Champion has her way.

Bliss debuted for WWE in 2013 and is a former Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion, a WWE Women’s Tag Champion, and a one-time 24/7 Champion.

More recently, Bliss has been aligned with Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka in their war with Damage CTRL, and the two teams will face off inside WarGames.

Going Through Changes

Bliss has undergone several changes since her debut as a glitter-loving babyface, and that trend is likely to continue.

Speaking to Sebastian Hackl of WWE Deutschland, Bliss explained that her current character on TV is something she hopes to change.

“I think about it [changing her character] a lot more recently because I don’t really know where I’m at right now when it comes to character-wise.

“So I think about like, ‘Man, I’ve been eight to nine different personas in my career. I tried to always evolve, and I am actually trying to even change from what I’m doing now.”

Bliss captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles last week (her third reign overall) but she and Asuka lost the titles days later at WWE Crown Jewel.

Bliss’ Personas

It was on the July 24, 2013 episode of NXT that Bliss would make her on-screen debut and would remain a glitter-loving face who wore a tutu to the ring.

Turning heel in 2015, Bliss would align with Blake and Murphy (she was dating Buddy Murphy at the time) and would often associate cosplay with her attires.

This trend continued upon her call-up to SmackDown in 2016 as a heel, where she would be compared to DC’s Harley Quinn for her colorful hair and persona.

After a run as ‘The Goddess’ Bliss would miss months of action due to injuries and would adopt various roles, including being WWE’s head of the Women’s division.

Bliss’ biggest character change came in 2020 when she became her ‘Dark Alexa’ persona and aligned with Bray Wyatt.

Earlier this year, Bliss ditched the Dark Alexa character, though some believe it will return now that Wyatt has been rehired by WWE.

