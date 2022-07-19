Alexa Bliss Just Won her First Championship in Over Two Years

For many members of the WWE Universe, Alexa Bliss is a highlight of the company’s weekly programming.

Having joined the main roster in 2016, Bliss captured the SmackDown Women’s Championship that same year, and would become Raw Women’s Champion the following year.

In 2019 and 2020, Bliss would capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships with Nikki A.S.H, then Nikki Cross, completing the main-roster WWE triple crown.

A New Champion

Bliss may have held gold in the past, but the past few years have seen Bliss appear without championship gold.

That dry streak ended during this week’s Raw, as Bliss captured, albeit briefly the 24/7 Championship.

During a six-woman tag that saw Bliss, Asuka and Dana Brooke face Nikki A.S.H, Doudrop and Tamina Snuka, several title changes took place.

First, Akira Tozawa pinned Brooke to win the title, before Nikki pinned him to win the gold.

Bliss would pin her former Tag Team partner to win, marking her first reign as WWE 24/7 Champion.

Alexa’s reign was ended quickly by Doudrop, who would lose the title to Tamina before Brooke regained the gold, ending the title changes.

Bliss’ win marks the end of a 783-day title drought for the Raw Superstar.

Bliss’ two-year drought

Bliss may have spent over two years without a single championship to her name, but she was also featured in one of WWE’s biggest storylines during that time.

After losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, Bliss would enter a program with Bray Wyatt, before turning on the former Universal Champion at WrestleMania 37.