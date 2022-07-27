Alundra Blayze Makes WWE Return on NXT 2.0 – New Women’s Tag Champions to be Crowned

Earlier this month, Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez captured the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships, but their reign was short-lived.

The next week, Perez was attacked at the start of NXT 2.0, ahead of her NXT Women’s Championship match with Mandy Rose.

It was later revealed that Jade had betrayed her tag-team partner, attempting to take her out of the running so she could face Rose instead.

During last week’s show, Jade threw her NXT Women’s Tag Team Title in the trash, signifying the end of the team.

Blayze’s Surprise Appearance

One person who knows all about throwing titles in the trash is WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze.

During last night’s NXT 2.0, Perez was seen with her NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship and was furious at Jade’s actions given the work they’d done to win the titles.

That’s when Blayze appeared and revealed that a Tag Team Elimination Match will take place next week and that the winners will be crowned the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Blayze didn’t confirm any teams for the match, but Kayden Carter and Katana Collins were featured in a backstage segment along with Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley.

The two teams brawled and it was revealed that Toxic Attraction and Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz will also be competing.

There will be a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Elimination Match NEXT WEEK to crown new #WWENXT Women's Tag Team Champions! @roxanne_wwe @Madusa_rocks pic.twitter.com/iJ58OMRmvy — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 27, 2022

Blayze’s history

It was in 1995, after leaving the WWF for WCW while still the former’s Women’s Champion, that Blayze infamously threw the title in a trashcan.

It has since been explained that Blayze wasn’t comfortable with the action, but was made to do so by Eric Bischoff.

Due to the action, Blayze was blacklisted from WWE for years before returning to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.