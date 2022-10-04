Andrade Says He Feels Stuck in AEW – Praises Triple H

Andrade El Idolo isn’t afraid to make his feelings clear about All Elite Wrestling amid reports of an exit.

In recent weeks, Andrade has teased departing the promotion, including using the #FreeElIdolo hashtag on social media.

Andrade has also liked and retweeted comments saying he has underutilized in Tony Khan‘s first promotion.

El Idolo will face Preston ’10’ Vance in a career vs. mask match on this Friday’s AEW Rampage.

Stuck

Speaking to Más Lucha, El Idolo addressed his current situation with All Elite Wrestling.

El Idolo, who’s yet to hold gold in AEW, confirmed that he is still with the company, but laughed when he asked how he feels about AEW.

Andrade believed he would grow in AEW, but currently feels stuck in the company.

He did comment that he is signed to a great contract and schedule.

A WWE Return?

With the AEW star teasing an exit, many believe that he is hoping to return to WWE.

A former NXT Champion and United States Champion, Andrade is a name WWE would likely try and sign, given that Triple H is now head of Talent Relations.

Speaking about the Game, Andrade said that Triple H was a big supporter of his during his time in WWE, and is thankful for all the help he received from the WWE Hall of Famer.

Andrade added that while he cannot speak with Triple H or WWE directly, he can indirectly communicate through his wife and current WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair.

A full recap of the interview can be found here.