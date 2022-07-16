Andrade Provides Update On His Injury After Recent Revelation

Andrade has provided an update on his health. This comes after AEW President Tony Khan revealed that he is dealing with an injury.

Khan originally revealed the news while responding to a fan. The fan had commented on the absence of the former NXT champion from AEW programming.

Replying to him, the AEW owner noted that Andrade is actually out with an injury. He revealed that the Mexican star suffered the injury while competing with Rey Fenix three weeks ago. Though TK did not provide any further details on his condition.

Andrade himself later took on his Twitter to address the concerned fans. He noted that his injury is nothing serious and he is expected to be cleared in a week or two:

The former US champion was part of the WWE roster from 2015 to 2021. He won multiple titles in the company before asking for his release in March 2021.

Andrade made his debut for AEW in June the same year. While he has been featured regularly on AEW programming ever since, many believe that he hasn’t been used properly by the company.

What do you think about the former La Sombra’s career in AEW? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.