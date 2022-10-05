Andrade To Sammy Guevara: I’m Not Scared To Get Fired

Andrade is not scared to get fired from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) amidst his current issues with Sammy Guevara.

Recently, an interview with Andrade and Mas Lucha revealed issues that the AEW star had with Sammy Guevara. Guevara apparently complained that Andrade hit him too hard during a match they had inside the ring.

“I had an issue with him because he once came to the locker room and complained that we hit him too hard. It’s wrestling, solve it in the ring. If I hit hard, hit me hard too. I learned that he came in and that he accused me like a little girl.

“After I learned about it, I spoke to him and asked if he had an issue with me, but he said he did not and that’s all there was to it. It’s funny because not even in WWE.

“For example, Sheamus likes to hit, and all my respect for him because he loves to hit hard and loves the strikes. He is wild. Even The Miz likes to throw strikes.

“Not even John Cena complained about me, so if he did not complain, imagine this kid who is just starting, but there’s that.”

Seemingly responding to Andrade’s interview, Guevara took to Twitter and took a shot at Andrade, calling him a “jobber.”

You are a jobber. A favor hire. Be grateful bitch. — Samuel Guevara (@sammyguevara) October 4, 2022

Andrade then responded, suggesting he’s not afraid to speak up when he has an issue with someone. He then ended off his Tweet by saying he’s not afraid to get fired.

I said it to your FACE if you had a problem with me and you said NOTHING, I wont beat your ass because im a professional, don’t be scared.



When I say something I name names, and im not scared to get fired!

#Sammy — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) October 4, 2022

Andrade has seemingly been looking for his AEW release, using the hashtag #FreeElIdolo on social media lately. He’s actually slated to face Preston Vance in a Mask vs. Career mask. If Andrade wins, Vance must remove his mask. If Andrade loses, he’s forced to leave AEW.

Perhaps this is AEW’s way of writing Andrade off AEW TV – whether that be temporarily or permanently.

Quotes via Fightful