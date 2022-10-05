Andrade vs. 10 For AEW Rampage is Off

Last Friday during AEW Rampage, Andrade El Idolo challenged Preston “10” Vance for his mask. Vance added his own stipulation: Andrade must leave AEW for good if he loses. However, that match is now off.

Tony Khan tweeted that it was off, but didn’t give a reason. He only said the new match will now be Dark Order vs. Death Triangle for the World Trios Championship. “10” will get the shot he missed at All Out.

Friday's bout @Pres10Vance vs @AndradeElIdolo is off.

We'll still celebrate the anniversary of @ThisBrodieLee's final match at #AEWRampage as 10 will get the shot he missed at All Out:



World Trios Championship

Death Triangle vs Dark Order



See you tonight for #AEWDynamite on TBS — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 5, 2022

Andrade has been pursuing Vance

Preston “Number 10” Vance

For weeks, Andrade and Jose the Assistant, have been trying to persuade “10” to join him. Vance has declined and they’re usually run off by the other members of Dark Order.

To add another layer to the match that was supposed to happen, October 7 is the anniversary of Mr. Brodie Lee’s final match. The mask that “10” dons was given to him by the late Lee as he was handpicked for Dark Order.

After the original match was announced, “10” tweeted that this match was for Dark Order and for Lee.

This isn’t just for me. This is for Dark Order. This is for Brodie. This is to show the world why I’m still handpicked. See ya bitch. #AEW #DO4Life https://t.co/nltzSDnuZE — Pres10 (@Pres10Vance) October 1, 2022

Match called off as punishment?

Late Monday night and into Tuesday, Andrade and Sammy Guevara had been exchanging barbs on Twitter in embarrassing fashion. You can read more about their childish behavior here.

This comes on the heels of backstage drama being aired publicly. CM Punk went after multiple people at the now infamous ALL OUT media scrum, followed by BRAWL OUT. Guevara had issues with Eddie Kingston, which lead to the latter being quietly suspended.

After several locker room meetings, it seemed that the AEW locker room had been united and had stabilized. This is another example that band aids can only do so much.