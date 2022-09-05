CM Punk has Huge Heat After Explosive AEW All Out Media Scrum Comments

Last night’s AEW All Out Pay Per View saw CM Punk become a two-time AEW World Heavyweight Champion, regaining the title from Jon Moxley.

In the show’s main event, Punk won the title he had lost to Moxley last month during their title unification match on the August 24, Dynamite.

The Media Scrum

Appearing at the post-All Out media scrum, the new AEW World Heavyweight Champion had some harsh words.

Referring to the end of his friendship with Colt Cabana, Punk said that their friendship ended “long before I paid all of his bills.”

Punk also blasted AEW’s Executive Vice Presidents the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega that “couldn’t f*cking manage a Target.”

The AEW World Champion wasn’t done, addressing his real-life heat with ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, who he called “an empty-headed f*cking dumb f*ck.”

Heat

Punk had strong words for those in AEW, and the response has been equally harsh.

Fightful reports that Punk has significant heat after his comments, with Omega and the Bucks said to be furious about his comments.

It’s reported that at least one of them threatened to walk out of the company due to what was said, though this has not been confirmed.

The Elite had been scheduled to speak at the media scrum, but plans changed.

Security went around the scrum in a hurry, Fightful added, though it was not confirmed that this was in relation to the heat over Punk’s comments.

Fightful also heard of several talents being upset about the comments made by the new AEW World Heavyweight Champion.